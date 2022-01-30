Letter to the editor: NorthWestern gas plant would harm neighbors

NorthWestern Energy is currently engaging in purposeful and intentional harm to approximately 30 families on the south side of the Yellowstone River. The recent NWE debacles on the Madison River and the Denton fire were accidental. These two catastrophes were not intentional or purposeful by NWE.

“Sacrifice zone” is a term in environmental studies. Historically, polluters placed industrial plants near sacrifice zones, in the south often neighborhoods of color. These were people whom the corporations felt safe in harming their quality of life, air, water, and property values. In our case, we are seen as a ‘blue collar’ neighborhood not worthy of maintaining our quality of life, our property values or our daily life on the Yellowstone River.

The proposed site is one-quarter to one-half mile from established homes, some passed through three generations. Montana is sparsely populated and the third-largest state in the lower 48. Countless other sites could be used by Northwestern “if” Montana needs a methane gas plant.