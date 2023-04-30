Regarding NorthWestern Energy and John Hines. If Mr. Hines thinks a $25 increase in rates isn't too much for customers then he should try living under the circumstances many of his customers have too. Many struggling cannot afford a rate increase of $25 a month versus paying for medication, putting food on the family table, or gas to go to a job, or energy for a home.

Maybe for John Hines, a $25 increase in energy rates isn't too much, but when an individual or family's finances are stretched thin, that extra $25 makes a big difference in paying for the necessities of life and their children.

Raising NorthWestern rates 3 to 5 cents might make more sense than an increase of $25 to $35 in the current economic climate. John Hines, try looking at the rate increase from the perspective of the struggling residential customers’ position. You may be able to afford the extra $25 to $35 dollars a month, but for many of us customers it creates a untenable situation. Try walking a mile in our shoes Mr. Hines.

Rene Azpetia

Billings