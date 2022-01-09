Letter to the editor: NorthWestern should use renewable energy

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, I took my daily walk here in Billings. Although this should have been a pleasant walk, I soon became, shall we say, grumpy, as it was 63 freaking degrees outside and I was uncomfortable because I was dressed way too warmly.

My sour mood continued as I reflected on a conversation I recently had with a rancher neighbor at our cabin in Nye. He said he has never seen the Stillwater River this low in his almost 70 years of living in the area. Wildfires flared nearby in November and he bemoaned the continued drought and its effects on his ranching business. My mood darkened even more when I thought of NorthWestern Energy’s plans to build a methane-fueled power plant in Laurel.

Yes, despite the fact that climate change continues to threaten our resources and businesses, NorthWestern Energy is continuing with its plans to build the plant, and is, thereby, completely thumbing its nose at this very real, existential threat to our lives and well-being here in Montana. The arrogance and recklessness of this behavior is, in my mind, morally repugnant.