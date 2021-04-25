Letter to the editor: NorthWestern taking advantage of Montanans

Senate Bill 379 is an open checkbook for NorthWestern Energy. It is a 40-year-old plant that is not efficient, and coal is the dirtiest energy source. We, the ratepayers, deserve to be checked by the PSC and not by NorthWestern. NorthWestern has already inflated an asset to the tune of $480 million (that was purchased for $180 million) that we are currently paying for. Now we have to bail out this plant because of poor judgement on Northwestern’s part for future energy sources?
Maybe we should go back to Montana power deregulation in 1997. We had the third-lowest cost for energy nationwide, but Montana Power gave up a 10% return on investment for shareholders to chase "another telecommunication technology" that was supposed to be the future.
Do not be swayed by this bill that will cost the ratepayers to ante up to NorthWestern Energy’s poor judgement. If nothing is done, expect your energy bill to go up at least $50 per month because we will be paying for everything that NorthWestern thinks that they can get away with.
Robert Shinn
Billings