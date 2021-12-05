Letter to the editor: NorthWestern's gas plant idea is bad deal

NorthWestern Energy's plan for a gas-fired reciprocating engine power plant in Laurel is a bad deal.

NWE did not seriously consider clean energy and storage. They apparently designed their bid process to select only gas. NWE owns hundreds of wells. And NWE has kept their cost analysis hidden. This shuts the affected public — their ratepayers — out of the process.

Further, they have separated a major part of the capital cost: the pipeline to supply the gas (mostly methane). As I understand it, NWE plans to put this capital cost onto their gas customers despite its use for producing electricity.

Investor Owned Utilities have a huge incentive to choose capital projects with as high a capital cost as possible. In Montana, for a project approved by the PSC, they have a guaranteed 11% profit paid by ratepayers on all capital costs, even if (when) gas supplies become inadequate and another electricity source must also be paid for. Allowing people to heat their homes should be given highest priority for available gas supplies. Gas prices are expected to soar. Customers would pay it all. Renewables don't have fuel costs.