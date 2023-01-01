Letter to the editor: NorthWestern's Laurel plant is expensive polluter

Thank you NorthWestern Energy for your congratulations in a recent ad in the Gazette, to the City of Billings for being the first city in Montana to achieve Gold Certification for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

LEED certification is a rating system that recognizes building energy efficient and sustainable structures, and now city operations too. Billings citizens and city staff have worked together for years to implement innovative energy and water efficiency and conservation measures that save taxpayer money and improve our environmental performance, resulting in LEED for Cities Gold certification.

Your ad seems to indicate that NorthWestern Energy values providing clean, carbon-free energy to your customers thereby saving us significant dollars in energy costs. It puzzles me then, that even though you say you are proud of your role in helping Billings become more energy efficient, NorthWestern Energy is attempting to force an expensive, methane powered, carbon spewing, power plant into our backyard in Laurel, despite the noise, pollution, property value degradation, and total life disruption your power plant will bring to our communities. As we can see clearly from Billings’ LEED certification, there are energy efficient alternatives to the same old ways we have always done things.

Your ad says working toward a sustainable future is a “team effort.” Isn’t it time that you team up with the citizens of Laurel and the many other citizens of Yellowstone County who so clearly have and continue to want to work on a clean, sustainable energy future, to design and build an energy source in our community that we can afford, and be proud of and happy with?

Adela Awner

Billings