Letter to the editor: Not In Our Town — or Country

In light of George Floyd protests across the nation, I've been wondering what Montana can do to show their support. I'm reminded of the crimes of 1993, and Not In Our Town. In Montana, less than 1% of our population is black, but that doesn't mean we can't show support for the millions of black people across the nation. It's not about "Not In Our Town" anymore. It's now about "Not In Our Country." It would mean a lot to myself and many I know to have a Black Lives Matter version of the "Not In Our Town" window hanging. Please consider it, and thank you for doing your part to end racism.

Rebekkah Ballan

Billings

