Letter to the editor: Not letting special-needs girl graduate is 'utterly heartless'

I am so shocked to read about the Billings school district's initial refusal to allow Emily Pennington to attend another year of high school. This is 2022. How heartbreaking for this family who has already struggled with their beautiful daughter Emily to have to endure this. 

I live in British Columbia, Canada, but this ridiculous school district rule is archaic and must be changed as per Montana law. What if this was your child?

Utterly heartless. I am praying for the Pennington family.

Barbara Dowse

Comox, B.C., Canada

