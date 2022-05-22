Letter to the editor: Not my mother's Republican Party

Another white supremacist, another domestic terrorist, another deadly shooting of innocents: and what will Congress and legislatures around the country do?

Pass legislation to control women's bodies. Pass laws to criminalize a decision on health care between a woman and her doctor. Infringe on the right of privacy of a woman in the most intimate of settings. This is the message from Republicans from state houses, to Congress and all the way to the Supreme Court.

This is what the mostly white, mostly male, mostly 60+ Republican legislators are doing in response to gun violence in our country. These do-nothing Republicans in Washington and around the country create culture wars in order to divert attention from the ongoing gun violence in our country. It's like the thimble game at a fair, move things quickly so that attention is drawn from the thimble with the bean. Fox News is the thimble game and if you yell loudly and repeatedly, people stop looking at what is reality. White supremacists, domestic white terrorists, easy access to guns and what do Republicans talk about? Controlling women.

If there is any doubt about this, when Texas passed their anti-women's health care, a Texas Republican legislator was quoted as saying that now men can control women.

Control women, control our bodies, invade personal, intimate decisions, interfere with women's health care and the choices women make.

This is not the party of Lincoln. It is not the party of "Ike." It is not my mother's Republican Party.

Valerie McMurtry

Billings

