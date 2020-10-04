Letter to the editor: Not ready to vote

Are you ready to vote? I’m not and I have voted in Montana for 64 years. Some years have been easy, the candidates well qualified and citing forums I agree with wholeheartedly. This year is different. I get three or four flyers in my mail every day. Television is worse, six to 10 during every 30 minute program. Candidates are for or against taxes, medical insurance, gun owner control. Some are lifetime Montana residents; others are interlopers from far away states. The supporting PAC's sponsors credits go by so quickly, Superman couldn’t read them. Some are agreed to and supported by the candidates, some are from national supporters. Some are true, others are not, and locals may or may not be able to tell the difference. I think this year’s parties are closer to Disneyland than the Republican or Democratic Parties. After serving more than 20 years in the U.S. military, I’m torn between Mickey Mouse and Pluto. One dances and the other one bites.