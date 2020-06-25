Letter to the editor: Not responsible for happiness of others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The news is getting so obnoxious I just turn it off and not let it affect my mood. We are just going to have to accept that most news for some time is going to be more opinion than fact, like it or not. (However, “60 Minutes” is close to non-partial reporting.)

I am not going to let opinions force me into thinking I am responsible for everyone else's feelings or force me into thinking I am responsible for some previous actions of my great-grandparents and I have to make reparations.

How silly to be offended by some old statue. Should we spend our time criticizing past or continuing to make our future better? Should our time be spent criticizing our opponents or selling some good ideas to fix things? Should we blindly argue our position or listen to see if there might be some other things to consider?

Thank goodness I taught my children that they are responsible 100% for their own happiness and success. If they felt offended by something someone else said or did, they were taught to get over it and do the right thing for themselves and their families. It is 100% more effective to manage your own character than try to change everyone else.