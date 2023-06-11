The United States would have been wise to pursue good relations with Russia as actively as they have instead pursued bad relations. Only by working together can the U.S., Russia, and China maintain an economically stable world free from nuclear war.

The traditional U.S./Soviet “rivalry” was productive in sports, space, energy, and even military, given that military seems inevitable. The U.S. and Russia have been careful (since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis) to steer clear of red lines and circumstances that could lead to direct conflict. This idea seems to have been completely jettisoned.

The current U.S. “alliance” with Ukraine, and the constant stoking of that war, leaving thousands of people dead and millions displaced, by no-account U.S. “neocons” in league with the military-industrial complex, is one of the sorriest sights I have ever seen. I am frankly ashamed to see my country “lead” in this way on the world stage, and indeed to be the “ringleader.” It reaches new heights of corruption and inches closer to disaster every day. It will already go down as one of history’s most notorious and corrupt episodes, however it ends.

It is never too late — until it is too late — for the U.S. to reverse course, stop provoking this war, work for peace, and salvage at least a semblance of being on the right side of history.

Allan Kern

Red Lodge