Letter to the editor: Now is the time to talk about gun control

As a person who has been a gun owner for my 40 adult years and began shooting at age 10, I am tired of the inaction and tired excuses of our elected leaders regarding gun violence.

Tired excuse 1…infringing on the rights of law abiding citizens. National background checks do not prevent those able to responsibly operate firearms from doing so, nor does gun registration or licensing.

2. More armed citizens carrying is the answer. Take a look at the actual numbers. States with highest gun ownership have highest per-capita gun violence rates. Additionally, I’ve read the study supporting an armed populace. Have you read the peer review or opposing studies, or do you just accept it as gospel because it matches your pre-conceived beliefs?

3. Mental illness. I’ll concede the point that folks who commit mass shootings are not sane, however, America does not have a higher rate of mental illness than our peers. I also have to ask, what have you proposed to address mental health? If you believe mental health is the issue, lets see some proposals. For that matter, gun violence and poverty are statistically connected. Seems the folks most opposed to the slightest whiff of gun control are also vehemently opposed to social programs addressing poverty.

4. Gun control measures don’t work. A lot of evidence says otherwise. I’ll reference Australia and several U.S. cities. Anyway, let's see some action, and yes, now is the time to talk about it.

Todd Rydquist

Billings

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0