Letter to the editor: NRA rating is nothing to brag about

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An election in Montana wouldn’t be complete unless some candidate dragged the National Rifle Association into it.

Sen. Steve Daines wasn’t the first and he certainly won’t be the last to do so. But he wears the NRA “A-Plus” rating like a badge of honor, even though the NRA has been labeled an organization riddled with graft and corruption. Its executives have been accused of using membership dues as personal slush funds to live lives of leisure with rides on private jets, mansions and vacations — all at members’ expense.

The NRA is under investigation in New York and the attorney general there wants the organization disbanded.

This has so infuriated NRA backers that sycophants such as Rep. Greg Gianforte suggested the NRA move to Montana where the climate for corruption is much better.

That’s right Greg. That’s exactly what Montana needs: another accused corrupt organization.

Getting an “A-Plus” rating from the NRA is like getting a blessing for doing the bidding of a wealthy lobbyist. Vote as we tell you to vote and we’ll give you a great rating at no extra charge.