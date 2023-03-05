This legislative session is seeing numerous diabetes-related bills that will reduce health care costs and will improve care, education, and health outcomes for Montana individuals and families living with this complex condition.

Senate Bill 340 will limit the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $35 regardless of the type and amount for those with insurance; House Bill 758 will require insurance companies to cover Continuous Glucose Monitors and supplies; and House Bill 612 is a simple 'clean up' bill that will provide a long-overdue update to the amount of diabetes self-management education that a person with diabetes can have under their insurance benefit.