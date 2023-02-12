Some information contained in two articles in the Billings Gazette addressing physician anesthesiologist (MDA) shortages at the Billings Clinic was concerning and is misleading about the education and quality of certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAS).

It was also self-serving of the MDAs to force the Billings Clinic to rewrite the contract of the MDAs and hire back the anesthesia techs to resupply the ORs.

To imply that most physicians say “no thanks” is not the view of most physicians in Montana and is a disservice to the patients and the hospitals they serve. The patients seen and cared for by CRNAs are many times as sick as those patents at the Billings Clinic. This is a smoke screen propagated by MDAs and not supported by numerous independent anesthesia patient outcome studies.

There are 41 hospitals in Montana and CRNAs are providing excellent anesthesia care and related services in 32 of those hospitals. Under Gov. Judy Martz, Montana opted out of physician supervision of CRNAs in January 2004 after conferring with the Boards of Medicine and Nursing, and the Montana Hospital Association. This opt-out acknowledged numerous published articles stating that the outcomes of in-patient care were the same, whether the care was provided by MDAs or CRNAs.

There are 22 other states that have also opted out so far. We applaud the Billings Clinic for considering CRNAs that would have helped alleviate the anesthesiologist shortage in Billings and would still have provided high quality anesthesia services at a lower cost to the patients of the Billings clinic.

Taffort Oltz, CRNA Emeritus, MBA

LaRayne Oltz, CRNA, Retired