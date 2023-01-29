Letter to the editor: Nursing home survival depends on higher Medicaid reimbursement

As many know, about ten nursing homes in smaller towns in Montana have closed, partly because Medicaid did not reimburse the facility the full cost for skilled long term care. Several others are just barely staying open unless the state can increase the amount of reimbursement, those will close.

I was in contact with former senator, Daryl Toews of Lustre. He sent names and addresses of legislators we should contact to encourage the state to increase the amount of Medicaid reimbursement to nursing homes for skilled care per bed per day. Daryl, who is on the board of Valley View Nursing Home in Glasgow, along with Wes Thompson, administrator of Valley View Home and others met last week with a committee who will meet with the Health and Human Services appropriations subcommittee. It would be helpful to send e-mails or letters expressing concern for this nursing home crisis in our state, and encouraging them to vote to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for skilled care. The e-mail addresses of the members of the legislative subcommittee are:

How devastating for those residents to have to move after spending most of their lives in one community, and for their families to travel to visit them. They have worked, paid taxes, and saved thousands of dollars to take care of themselves in their old age, but with inflation that does not last, especially for those living to be eighty or more years old. What else can they do but apply for Medicaid and will a facility accept them? It is nearly impossible to take care of a family member at home unless they can find help, remodel their homes, buy lifts, special beds and other needed equipment, and have workmen’s comp coverage for employees in case they get injured lifting, etc.

Every family has a loved one or friend who is or will be affected by a shortage of skilled care beds. Financially, the closure of the nursing homes affects everything in these small towns, hospitals, pharmacies, floral shops, food suppliers, barbers, beauty shops, everyone! Also many lost their jobs, where do they find employment with equal wages in town? Our governor is always pleased with new businesses to help the economy, what about keeping the businesses we already have? What happens to the abandoned buildings, who maintains them?

Norma Kelly

Malta