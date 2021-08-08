Letter to the editor: NWE's proposed Laurel plant would be damaging

As I write this, I am sitting in dense haze from climate-influenced wildfires. Those with compromised respiratory systems, the very young and old, dare not go out without risking serious health consequences. Could it be worse? Northwest Energy’s plan to pump 42,000 tons a year of pollutants into the air from their proposed methane-powered electrical plant in Laurel will certainly make it worse.

The location, just upwind from the most populated area in Montana, assures that all of us who live in the Yellowstone Valley will be affected by the pollution from this facility. The health and longevity of many of us will be reduced. It will be a harder to portray Billings as a clean and healthy place to live. I am surprised that this issue has not been better reported considering the potential impact to our community. For some, just keeping this low key seems to be the best course of action.

On July 30, the DEQ quietly asked for public comment for the Air Quality Permit for just 11 days. We need to have a voice in this. Northwest Energy seems more than willing to risk the health and well being of its rate payers for profit, and DEQ seems ready to agree. Please let the DEQ know that you are not in favor of permitting more toxic waste in the Yellowstone valley by voicing your concerns to the Department of Environmental Quality, their web address is deq-armb-admin@mt.gov, before Aug. 10.