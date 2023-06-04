Do you want to be free to read and see what interests you? Then you’ll be glad that officials in the attorney general office are preparing a referendum on House Bill 234. If enough voters sign the referendum petition; then vote to repeal HB234 at the next election, the Morality Police will have lost.

But if the obscenity bill remains law, we’ll have to adopt the moral code of the religious right. Slip up and be fined or even lose a job. Teachers and librarians are most at risk. The Morality Police call it obscenity. I call it oppression.

In July, you can ask the secretary of state to mail you a copy of the petition. But, if you just want to sign a petition to get rid of HB 234, you can do that at the county election office at your county courthouse.

Carole Mackin

Helena