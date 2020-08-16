Letter to the editor: Offensive posts don't belong in a school community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in regards to the Facebook page shared by the Medicine Crow Middle School principal to do school business on. It was her husband’s page. She did it for a while last spring until there were complaints. School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham called her husband’s posts “appalling.”

The Gazette has written two articles about this, calling the posts “offensive.” It is hard to capture in a newspaper how appalling the posts were as they are too vile to quote in a newspaper. Still, parents and children could see them when they went onto the site for school business.

The posts were sexist, violent, lawless and racist. They used vile language. Superintendent Upham, in June, did a moving FaceTime Live talk where he talked about the seriousness of the situation and said it would be investigated. He recently said the investigation was nearing its end.

An apology email did eventually come about the situation, a few days after protests in front of the school and after months of silence. I would like to thank Cara Auch and Amber Palmer and the other protesters.

No one should have to be faced with violent, lawless, racist, sexist posts when going on a Facebook page to check out school business.

Anne Harris

Billings

