Letter to the editor: Office of Public Defender needs funding now

The current public defender crisis could have been avoided if our Legislature and state leaders of our criminal justice system had cooperated to adequately fund this critical program.

Instead, they undercut the efficacy of indigent representation by not paying a fair hourly rate to appointed counsel, while requiring mandatory malpractice insurance and not reimbursing for office expenses.

Now, many attorneys and mental health providers will no longer work for this program.

In 1987, I was appointed by the Wisconsin public defender at a rate of $47 per hour to represent defendants.

When I testified before the Legislature, as the then current Yellowstone County public defender, to support the enactment of the statewide system, members of the law and justice committee thought $80/hour was too low a rate.

The ACLU of Montana brought suit to instigate the Legislature to enact a statewide public defender system.

Legislative leaders and the attorney general, our governor and other leaders need to jointly advocate for adequate and prompt funding now, not next year, for this beleaguered agency and all its employees who work very diligently and under tremendous strain.