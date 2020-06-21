Letter to the editor: Officials response to pandemic was naive

The headlines of the Friday, June 12, paper are interesting. Governor Bullock is concerned because the virus cases are rising in Montana. I am surprised at how naïve governors, mayors and presidents can be with a pandemic. This virus has a unique feature, apparently nobody has natural immunity to. If it's out there, you will get it. First, our officials tried to stop it by stopping the nation. It stopped the spread but it didn't go away. This nation will not survive if everything is stopped forever, and neither will we. All they did was postpone the rapid spread of this disease. Now when you allow people out among other people, whether they are wearing masks or not, the disease is still there and it sticks to some articles. Others are going to get it and we know that some are going to perish. Didn't they know this would happen when people started to go out?