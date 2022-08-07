Letter to the editor: Oil and gas board making communities safer

I want to commend the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation for its leadership in addressing the problem of Montana’s orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells. BOGC recently applied for $25 million in federal grant funding made available through the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law late last year. We are waiting to see what amount is allocated by the Department of Interior, who oversees this grant process.

As a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council, I work alongside fellow members across the state on this issue, and we are hopeful that adequate funds will be awarded to help plug the almost 300 abandoned wells in Montana. Wells become orphaned when oil and gas companies declare bankruptcy or cease to exist after drilling minerals. Too often, they leave town before properly remediating, and the defunct wells they leave behind present a danger to the community.

Toxic pollutants including benzene and arsenic leak into soil and groundwater presenting serious health risks and environmental damage. Perhaps the biggest concern to public health and safety is the amount of methane pollution emitted by these wells. This odorless gas can cause nausea, vomiting, and convulsions in the short term. In extreme cases, long term exposure can be fatal. These wells are found on farms and ranches, backyards, public recreation lands, and even close to schools and densely populated subdivisions.

So, thank you, BOGC, for taking this important step to help make Montana communities more safe for everyone.

Deborah Hanson

Miles City