Letter to the editor: Oil companies making enormous profits

We started to grow the economy in 2022, yet because industry had to cut back on production in 2021, there was not enough product to keep up with the demand side. That is the only reason there is inflation, because there was a higher demand for products than could be met. Oil is a worldwide commodity, so therefore what is available (supply) and what is demanded controls the price.

There are over 9,000 oil production permits (yes, some have to be reviewed but over half can be implemented now) that can be used production in the United States at this point. Why haven't the big oil companies done this? Is it because they are making enormous profits and to change their bottom line is not in their best interest. Oh, by the way, the Keystone Pipeline would supply less than 1% of needed oil demand, yet this is some of the dirtiest oil in the world, and needs additional refining. Why wouldn't Canada route a pipeline through their country, (because no permits were granted).