I am angry with our elected political leaders in Washington D. C., primarily because of what they have done to our money, destroying its purchasing power.

Too much spending for decades at the federal government level without corresponding tax revenues require the Federal Reserve to create money out of thin air.

This constant debasement of our flat money has resulted in massive inflation whereby the average citizen’s income cannot keep pace with the prices of everyday living requirements and impoverishes so many of them.

The government’s own deficit projections are running at $1.5 trillion per year over the next decade. As voters, we can’t allow this to happen. Old-time politics by old-time Senators and Representatives needs to change.

Jim Anderson

Billings