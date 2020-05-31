Letter to the editor: Olszewski is formidable candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dr. Al Olszewski is a formidable candidate for Montana governor. I have always advocated that voters research candidates by phoning or emailing them; attending debates, rallies and forums (even if video-conferencing). Or, in the case of Dr. Al, check out his website, Facebook, and/or Twitter: alformontana.com.

Al Olszewski is one of the most principled conservative candidates with whom I have become acquainted. He has a heart to serve: first as an orthopedic surgeon as an Air Force trauma surgeon for 13 years and in private practice followed by six years in the Montana Legislature. “Doc” has been a vocal fighter for the unborn, for water and property rights, for using Montana natural resources to supplement education funds, for religious freedom, Second Amendment rights and public access.

Dr. Al tackles all issues as a surgeon with a scalpel, getting to the root cause, and then approaches with an exact 1-2-3 solution. He answers questions directly and not with talking points. I have never seen the man with notes which means he speaks from his head and his heart.