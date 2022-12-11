Letter to the editor: On conspiracy theories, its science

Twitter has increasingly become, in the guise of “free speech,” a platform for advancement of disinformation and conspiracy theories. The value to society of such seems difficult to describe as being positive. Better understanding of the process and nature of the “conspiracy theory self-entrapment” upon fellow Americans seems worthwhile.

The information below from Karen Douglas, PhD, a professor of social psychology at the University of Kent in the UK, from the American Psychological Association.

Definition: “A conspiracy theory can normally be defined as a proposed plot carried out in secret, usually by a powerful group of people who have some kind of sinister goal.”

On its rise: “But there is definitely quite a lot of concern that conspiracy theories are on the rise...I do think that people's attitudes have become stronger as a result of interacting and sharing and consuming this information [going to particular sources, disregarding other sources that contradict their views] on social media and on the internet generally.”

On the motivation for: “And having that kind of belief, I guess, feeling that you're in possession of information that other people don't have, can give you a feeling of superiority over others. And we have found, and others have shown as well that a need for uniqueness and a need to have, I guess, stand out from others is associated with belief in conspiracy theories.”

“He who dreads vain fears, deserves those that are real.” — Seneca, stoic philosopher (4BC – 65AD).

Erwin Curry

Missoula