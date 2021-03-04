Letter to the editor: Only native Montanans know what's right for Montana

To understand the needs in this Big Sky state, I agree with Tester that only a "native" Montanan can possibly know how to accomplish those needs. Yet here we are, with a rich governor from New Jersey, another filthy rich Rosendale from Maryland, and a second senator born in Van Nuys, California. Huh? How could anyone of these rich guys know Montana values? I'm sorry, but all of you native Montanans will soon find out that these men are interested in just one thing: money. I just don't get you 406 proud boys; here you are voting for out-of-state rich suits. Do you not see your futile attempts to voting native to Montana? You voted in out-of-state millionaires to key positions. Be not surprised to a sales tax, paying more income tax, and the selling of public lands in the near future.