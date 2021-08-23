Letter to the editor: Only protection from COVID is mask wearing

In regards to the front page Billings Gazette article about the group planning to fight the school mask mandate, it’s hard to know where to begin.

As a parent of a 6-year-old I was dreading sending her to school where masks were optional. She is too young for the vaccine. Her only protection from getting COVID is avoiding exposure. Masks reduce the chance of exposure. Her only protection is other people wearing masks.

Luke Hudson apparently encouraged parents to disregard basic public health and send their kids to school without masks. Wow. I wonder how he feels about child car seat mandates or government mandated speed limits. Shouldn't parents be the ones to decide?

Part of this protest group apparently included teachers. I guess they feel they have the right to breathe coronavirus on their students.

My question to the anti-mask crusaders, "What is so bad about wearing a mask?” If it keeps one child from getting sick, it’s well worth any inconvenience.

Joel Gustafson

Billings

