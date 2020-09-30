Letter to the editor: Only the rich are benefiting

Well, another election is coming up. The Montana Legislature has been controlled by Republicans since the mid-1990s. With Republican governors, they passed enormous tax cuts on business equipment and Bakken oil, which cost Montana billions in lost revenues. They passed legislation in 1997 allowing Montana Power to deregulate. Montana Power sold the dams we paid for and then went bankrupt. Subsequently, electricity prices have risen over 300%, the highest in the region, and we've had to buy back our dams for almost a billion dollars.

In 2003, Republicans touted and pushed through their $100 million-a-year income tax cut. Almost half, $48.8 million, goes to individuals making in excess of $500,000 a year. Another $37.5 million goes to incomes between $100,000 and $500,000. That's 86% going to the richest 2% of our citizenry. A guy making $50,000 gets $14 bucks. When you cut billions in revenue, something has to go. Funding for our university system, once 75%, has been halved. Consequently, college tuition has risen over 300%. Montana kids are being priced out of an education. K-12 school districts have sued the legislature three times since 2000, just to get bare bones funding. Local communities are now inundated with school mill levies to make up for the state's underfunding.