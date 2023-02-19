Joseph Dixon, U.S. Senator from Montana, had many political paths that he could have taken. But on March 22, 1920, Dixon decided to run for governor of Montana. On that same day, the Montana Supreme Court issued a ruling rejecting several lawsuits designed to close Montana’s open primary. All were filed by the Anaconda Company, which wanted to return to party conventions when selecting candidates for the November ballot.

Dixon knew that if candidates were selected in a party convention or even in a closed primary, he’d have little chance to win a spot on the November ballot. During his time in the U.S. Congress, he would not kowtow to the Anaconda Company. He also believed that Republican Party voters would select him if the primary was open. That way voters would be free of coercion from the company thugs.

There were six candidates in the Republican open primary, yet he won. Then he went on to win the general election with 60% of the vote. In addition, 399 Republican legislators joined him. The legislature faced off with the Anaconda Company, Dixon signed the bill and the Anaconda Company began paying its fair share of taxes.

The open primary is important because the candidate with the largest election treasury or corporate endorsements won’t automatically be the candidate running in November. Also intimidation or retaliation toward voters is less when their party choice is private.

Carole Mackin

Helena