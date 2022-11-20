Letter to the editor: Open the 'plug'

I am a Cooke City resident and have been a supporter of getting the "plug" open for several years now. I see Mr. Zavora stated in his letter that our survey was done by telling people we would be cut off from all services, this is incorrect as this survey was conducted months and months before the flood. I am happy to show the proof of this by the date stamped on all surveys that were sent back to our attorney. The only people who touched the surveys was a well known law firm based in Billings.

Our main concern with trying to open this road is the safety and health of our town then our second hope is to get more business in town to help us survive. Our town has lost a lot of visitors since the "COVID" summer and with the flooding many businesses here are in very dire situations. Our hope is that by having the "plug" open more people will visit and if there is a medical emergency there is a quicker trip to help than there is now.

The park roads were closed just last week for an entire day, if we would have had a medical emergency that person could have paid with their life because there is no way in or out when that happens. We just want our town to be able to still be here in 10 years and opening the "plug" this will help us.

April Bennett

Cooke City