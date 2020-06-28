Letter to the editor: Open up so Americans can work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For weeks the entire country has been completely or partially shut down. There are 25% of Americans out of work. Governors are in charge of opening their states and ending the economic suppression based on health criteria. Some governors have been very repressive.

Barbers arrested for cutting hair with a mask on. Worshipers fined for sitting in cars in church parking lots for services. If you are a small-business owner, a big box store, a church, or a medical office to name a few, masks are required. Social distancing is compulsory.

Here in Montana we are now privileged to be in Phase 2. Oh goodie. How special. This harshness has not been evenly applied, however.

If you join a protest march, coronavirus is inconsequential. The protesters wearing masks are wearing them so they cannot be identified, not health reasons. New York City, for example, which looked like a ghost town for months, with commerce shut down, was packed with thousands of people yelling, spitting, committing arson and looting. All this in the name of peace and justice. Tell that to the people whose life work has been torched, looted and destroyed, mostly minority-owned businesses I might add.