Letter to the editor:: OPI is a massively bloated bureaucracy

I would like to thank The Gazette for printing Alex Sakariassen's hit piece on Elsie Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction. Inadvertently, Alex applied useful journalism and provided us with some very helpful yet alarming insight into OPI. The office had 154 employees? What on earth are all those people doing all day? I assumed Elsie had a staff of maybe five people. No wonder she isn't filling the vacancies. She is still trying to figure out what those people do. We elected Greg Gianforte to clean up all the waste in Helena and it sure appears the OPI is a massively bloated bureaucracy.
I encourage Gov. Gianforte to do some more house cleaning at OPI. I spent my career working in offices for a huge corporation. Every time we got a new manager we knew there would be scrutiny. Invariably they could identify the bloat and eliminate jobs. Employees would grouse and feel abused but miraculously the work always got done with fewer people. Unproductive work was eliminated and the offices functioned more efficiently. Education money needs to be spent on the students, not on bureaucrats. I am guessing Elsie could eliminate about 149 positions and Montana citizens would never know those people were no longer on the payroll.
Clint Kegel
Billings