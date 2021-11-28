Letter to the editor:: OPI is a massively bloated bureaucracy

I would like to thank The Gazette for printing Alex Sakariassen's hit piece on Elsie Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction. Inadvertently, Alex applied useful journalism and provided us with some very helpful yet alarming insight into OPI. The office had 154 employees? What on earth are all those people doing all day? I assumed Elsie had a staff of maybe five people. No wonder she isn't filling the vacancies. She is still trying to figure out what those people do. We elected Greg Gianforte to clean up all the waste in Helena and it sure appears the OPI is a massively bloated bureaucracy.