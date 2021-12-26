Letter to the editor: OPI officials aren't just bureaucrats

I am disheartened by reports of massive staff turnovers and vacancies at the Office of Public Instruction. Lest people believe that key staff are mere paper-pushing bureaucrats, I'll name names from my teaching career.

In 1994 Helena District Librarian Barb Ridgway and OPI specialist Vicki Terbovich teamed up with a grant and ongoing support to connect Helena schools to the Internet. In January 1995 that innovation resulted in Helena Middle School becoming the first middle school in the U.S. to download photos (by dial-up) from Antarctica. Jim Schulz, HMS teacher who was to become a Helena Teacher of the Year, had been awarded a National Science Foundation position with a research team and the software Ridgway and Terbovich provided enabled Schulz to continue teaching HMS students from that continent.

That may seem "old hat" now but back then it was magic. I relied on OPI's Sheila Cates for expertise in copyright law, Cheri Bergeron in "Right to Read" issues and Claudette Morton in school law, finance and accreditation. Since my retirement I have had the privilege of meeting several staff members in the Indian Education for All program and I am impressed with their talent and dedication in assisting teachers and students to fulfill requirements of the Montana Constitution.