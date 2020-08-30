Letter to the editor: Opinion overlooked Trump's tax cut

Terry Moore and Tom McGillvray have an interesting theory on increasing debt with utopian dreams (guest opinion, Aug. 26, 2020). They did fail to mention President Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cut that benefited the richest people in this country, created permanent tax cuts for corporations while letting the tax cuts for individuals cease in 2025. This tax cut will increase the debt for our children by $2 trillion, according to the Office of Management and Budget. Tax cuts enacted by Reagan and Bush without a cut in spending added to the national debt, but these two scholars who claim they are not scholars are ignoring these facts. Trump asked for more than a $100 billion dollar military budget increase while the nearest country in spending on military to us is China at $65 billion. I can only guess they are not only running for public office but also which political party they belong to.