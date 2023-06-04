If you look up the name of Richard Campos on the wall of those who died in Vietnam it will tell you he was from San Francisco. Actually he was born there. He was one of the first students I met when I became a student in the sixth grade at St. Francis School in Watsonville, California.

Because it was a boarding school, sixth grade was the entry-level grade. He was a little older than I was but he helped me make the basketball team and the baseball team several years later when I was in high school. Although he was not a strong student he was very good at helping the younger boys learn how to play sports. He was patient and good leader in that area. I entered St. Francis in the fall of 1954. I believe he left St. Francis in about 1959 and I never knew where he went.

It was in December of 1966 and I was arriving home for Christmas leave. As a young USAF officer I was beginning flight training in Texas. My home was in the Salinas Valley about 60 miles from Watsonville. The newspapers were full of the news about the death in Vietnam of a Sgt. Richard Campos.

The reason why his death was news is because there was no one to claim his body. A few days later it was revealed that he was raised at St. Francis Orphanage. Eventually a priest from St. Francis claimed his body and he was buried at Mary Help of Christians Church across the street from St. Francis School.

Apparently a few of the students there had been orphans. The Salesians, a Catholic order of priests and brothers, took them and treated them just like the other students. I do not think any of the other students knew that we had fellow students whose parents were deceased. I am not sure that Richard's grave had anything special done on Memorial Day. I do know that some of us were thinking of him on that day.

W. David Herbert

Billings