Letter to the editor: Our Billings parks are worth saving

Our Billings mayor and city council have started a conversation about what the city might want its park system to look like because the state Legislature eliminated a major source of the funding that Billings was using for park maintenance and expenses. And council member Roy Neese has raised the question whether the city might have too many parks.

Billings parks are big contributors as to why Billings is so livable. And some of our parks, like Coulson, are the crown jewels of our city and are intriguing, inspiring, and dynamic.

Country Manor Park on the West End is an example of the nature of our neighborhood parks. It is a mecca for dog walkers, sports activities, and young families using the playground equipment. Since Country Manor Park is also across the street from a senior assistant living complex it attracts some of our most fragile citizens. It is not hard to see why these residents want to venture outdoors and spend a bit of time in Country Manor Park.

The city council is soliciting feedback about what our community wants the configuration of our park system to look like and how to fund it.

Much is on the table. Implying the city do away with some of our parks is alarming and not an option.

Barbara Garrett

Billings