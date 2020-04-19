Letter to the editor: Our choice now

The Montana Supreme Court has failed the residents of Yellowstone County. District Court Judge Ashley Harada admitted to "misstating" the status of one of her "employees." She also admitted to intervening in the same employee's application to law school, attempting to hinder her entrance.
A judge should uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, and a judge should avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities are the first and second canons of the Code of Conduct for United States judges.
Harada has not lived up to these expectations. She admitted to lying and allowing her personal feelings to dictate her behavior to sabotage someone else. This level of pettiness does not belong in middle school, much less the judiciary.
I realize that 30 days without pay may seem substantial, but considering the negative spectacle she has brought to the judiciary, I believe the penalty should have been much stiffer.
Lastly, shame on retired Yellowstone County Judge Fagg (representing Harada) for his spin in defense of his client.
Retired Judge Ed McLean investigated the allegations, deciding not to move forward with several other complaints. Fagg's response was, "I think Judge McLean determined that they were without merit." Fagg has been able to make these claims without recrimination because Judge McLean, I believe, to preserve the integrity of the judiciary, hasn't responded.
Since the Montana Supreme court failed Yellowstone residents, our choices are recall, vote her out next election, or keep moving with the status quo. It's our choice.
Laie Black
Billings
