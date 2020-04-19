Letter to the editor: Our choice now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Supreme Court has failed the residents of Yellowstone County. District Court Judge Ashley Harada admitted to "misstating" the status of one of her "employees." She also admitted to intervening in the same employee's application to law school, attempting to hinder her entrance.

A judge should uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, and a judge should avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities are the first and second canons of the Code of Conduct for United States judges.

Harada has not lived up to these expectations. She admitted to lying and allowing her personal feelings to dictate her behavior to sabotage someone else. This level of pettiness does not belong in middle school, much less the judiciary.

I realize that 30 days without pay may seem substantial, but considering the negative spectacle she has brought to the judiciary, I believe the penalty should have been much stiffer.

Lastly, shame on retired Yellowstone County Judge Fagg (representing Harada) for his spin in defense of his client.