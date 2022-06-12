Letter to the editor: Our firearms future is more deaths

As we continue making access to firearms easier, one can reasonably speculate about the future. Obviously, the number of firearms in society will continue to increase. Those with suicidal intent, anger management issues or intense paranoia will continue to easily get semi-automatic weapons.

We will have armed guards and concealed firearms by attendees at many venues. Metal detectors will increase and body searches will occur frequently. We will harden schools, libraries, stores and churches with bulletproof doors and windows and staff them with armed guards.

Many priests, ministers, judges, librarians and teachers will carry firearms concealed or openly. Angry domestic or personal disputes or public meetings will tragically end with shootings between “responsible gun owners.” Faulty home storage firearm “accidents” will increase.

Mass shootings or “suicide by cop” shooting events will continue. There will be shootouts between armed teachers and sociopaths and students will be caught in the crossfire. Every “safe” public venue will require TSA level screening procedures. Firearm death will become the leading cause of traumatic mortality for all age groups. In summary, the effect of more firearms will be more firearm violence. This is the future of America without effective firearm regulation.

John M. Mott

Helena

