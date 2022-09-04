Letter to the editor: Our forests are a sanctuary

Old growth forests are a sanctuary for myself and my family from the noise and chaos of our growing city. Here we can relax, experience natural sights and sound and soak up the peace of the forest. But the US Forest Service recently roaded and logged some of our favorite areas near Bozeman, such as Kirk Hill Ridge and a formerly roadless portion of Bracket Creek in the Bridgers. Some of these trees were right along a nature trail near town and were up to 180 years old. Seeing these giants hacked down is like watching old friends killed. An ugly new road now crosses the trail and stumps are everywhere.