Letter to the editor: Our politicians are lame

Our Republican politicians are hellbent on controlling a woman's right to personal choices but don't seem to give a damn about our children being mowed down by weapons of war. They offer meaningless condolences and refuse to take steps to correct this serious problem. And how long before they decide to take away the woman's right to vote? They are already working on removing access to voting in some parts of our country.

On another note, why are the convicted insurrectionists of Jan. 6 getting one year probation sentences? They deserve at least actual jail time and then probation. They attacked our U.S. Capitol and seriously injured police defending our Capitol, many of whom are still suffering from their injuries. This calls to mind the black man who stood in line for several hours in very high heat and mistakenly cast a ballot while on probation. He received five extra years of jail time. This is justice? He harmed no one and all the authorities had to do was remove his ballot and explain his error to him, that he cannot vote while on probation.

It is time to vote these idiots out of office, those who put the almighty dollar above the good of our country and vote in people who really care about and follow the rules and laws of the land. We have some good ones out there but more and more choose to follow the creator of the Big Lie. Lets bring sanity back to our country so we can again be looked up to by other nations of the world. Vote, vote, vote.

Helen Golubski

Billings

