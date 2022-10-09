Letter to the editor: Our quality of life is going down with the country

As another election nears, we need to be reminded of our national gate keepers. If you leave the gate open, the cow will wander off. So if you intentionally leave the gate open, you want the cow to wander off. You can't blame stupidity or laziness. It was intentional.

If you cut police budgets, you will get more crime on the streets. So if you intentionally cut police budgets, you wanted more crime on the streets. If you cut back the supply of oil, gas prices will go up. So if you intentionally cut back the supply of oil, you wanted gas prices to go up.

If you print trillions of dollars without increasing the supply of goods, inflation will hit hard. So if you intentionally print trillions of dollars without more goods you wanted inflation to hit hard.

If you leave the southern border wide open, you get more drug trafficking and human trafficking. So if you intentionally leave the border wide open, you wanted more drug trafficking and human trafficking.

It is time to recognize there are evil people out and about. They want crisis. They want chaos. They want riots. They want conflicts in our nation. You can feel the quality of your life going down with the country. These are not foolish or misguided people. They are headed somewhere you don't want to go.

Stuart Deans

Billings