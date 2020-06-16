Letter to the editor: Our republic is threatened

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is symbolism in the brutal suffocation and killing of a black American, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police officers. Mr. Floyd’s cry for help, “I can’t breathe,” could also be a metaphor for centuries of black oppression and mistreatment at the hands of a governing white majority, both here and abroad.

It could also symbolize a newer threat to our Republic — a president who has firmly planted his knee on the neck of American Democracy. Retired Marine Corps Gen. John Allen warned that President Trump’s actions could signal “the beginning of the end of the American experiment.” (He was referring to the concept of self-government without a ruling class.) Helping the president carry out his corrupt schemes is his posse, led by Attorney General William Barr, who doggedly shoves justice aside to placate a wannabe dictator.

And, finally, there are the Republicans in Congress — including our own Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte — who have sold their souls to Trump to boost their political fortunes.

Come November it will be time for voters to right these wrongs and reclaim our democracy.

Steven Sweeney

Bozeman

