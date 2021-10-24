Letter to the editor: Our society's respect for science is lacking

The heated debate about whether or not vaccine mandates should be declared has had a deleterious effect upon our relationships to each other. We seem to have become more galvanized in our positions and critical of those who disagree with us. I know I have referred to anti-vaxxers as "stupid, crazy, etc., etc.," when with people with whom I agree. I have sought to be discreet in not sharing these extreme thoughts with an anti-vaxxer directly but have become agitated with them nonetheless and they have sensed my position and let me know their views with great vigor.
So we have this great divide that I suspect requires great patience and endurance when speaking to those whose relationships we value although we are 180 degrees opposite them in our views.
I've decided that to attack and criticize these folks directly simply causes them to dig in and more heavily fortify their positions. Their refusals to be vaccinated for COVID will likely become more entrenched than ever. I value truth and scientific integrity when it comes to medical diagnostics and treatments. Something has happened to our society's respect for science in this case. It blows me away.
George Sorensen
Billings