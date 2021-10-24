Letter to the editor: Our society's respect for science is lacking

The heated debate about whether or not vaccine mandates should be declared has had a deleterious effect upon our relationships to each other. We seem to have become more galvanized in our positions and critical of those who disagree with us. I know I have referred to anti-vaxxers as "stupid, crazy, etc., etc.," when with people with whom I agree. I have sought to be discreet in not sharing these extreme thoughts with an anti-vaxxer directly but have become agitated with them nonetheless and they have sensed my position and let me know their views with great vigor.