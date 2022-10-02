Letter to the editor: Our state constitution is in danger

Fifty years ago, a bipartisan group of Montanans came together to write our state’s Constitution. While for most of our history we were ruled by the super wealthy, the copper kings, in 1972 the people stood up and decided they would write a Constitution made by and for the people, not the big corporations and the rich. At the time, this new Constitution was heralded as one of the best in the nation. It gave us a right to privacy to choose what it best for our own lives, gave us a right to transparency in government, gave us a right to a clean environment, and so much more that we may take for granted today.

This state constitution stood the test of time and served as the foundation allowing Montana to grow into the great state we all love today.

However, for the first time in 50 years, our Constitution is in danger. Our right to privacy, right to a clean environment, right to know what our government is doing, is all on the chopping block. A group of corporate controlled candidates for the Supreme Court is running to take this away and send our state back into the age of the copper kings.

In order to save our constitution, and our state, we must elect justices that uphold our constitution as it was written by the people, not how big corporations want it to be implemented. We must reelect our justices Ingrid Gustafson and Jim Rice.

Cody McCracken

Billings