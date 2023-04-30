Billings West High School cast and crew did the most amazing job for the spring musical "Mamma Mia."
The building structure that was created by Evelynn Atkinson made you feel like you were actually on the little island. The West High students did an excellent job making it all come together. The acting, singing, and dancing was so well done by a wonderful group of students that showed how dedication, determination and team work truly paid off. Thank you to the family's that supported the cast and crew and the business's that help financially supported the play.
Andrea Mowat
Billings