As a retired Fish and Wildlife biologist and a Montanan who serves on the Board of Directors for Montana Wildlife Federation affiliate Hellgate Hunters & Anglers, I am disappointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of Senate Bill 442.

Gianforte’s veto of SB 442 takes tens of millions of dollars away from wildlife, rural communities, veterans, and public access — investments that are crucial for the well-being of our state.

As Montana citizens, we must speak up and hold our elected officials accountable to ensure the successful passage of SB 442. This monumental bill reflects the will of Montana voters. It will improve the condition of the land, protect our hunting and fishing opportunities for future generations and offer support and recognition to the heroes and their spouses who served America in the armed services.

Please call the governor’s office or write an op-ed and urge Gianforte to notify the Secretary of State of his veto so she can poll our legislators to override his veto of SB 442 before time’s up.

William Geer

Lolo