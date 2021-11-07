Letter to the editor: Overworked Clinic staff still compassionate

In mid-October, I woke up with a pretty big lump on my chest. It hurt to breathe, like I got punched in the chest. But, I thought it would heal and decided to rest for two days. On Monday, it hurt worse and I called an ambulance. St. Vincent was full, so I went to Billings Clinic. It was a four-hour wait before tests could determine I had a very bad staph infection.

That night, I had emergency surgery, with lots of antibiotics and pain meds. The first few nights of recovery, I was in shock, and pain, and confusion. And, I was scared. My mind and my soul was giving up. It was then, a miracle started to bring light to my pain and heartache.

I was at my lowest when a nurse named Jen, from Casper, came to my bedside, seeing tears in my eyes, she cupped my hand and said in an angelic voice, “You will be OK. We aren’t going to let anything hurt you here.” I could feel her caring love and immediately felt at ease and began to believe in healing.

From there, I had the blessing of being visited by more than 50 staff members who were angels and saints, all of them smiling and with kind words of care. Even though they all were over-worked and fatigued, not one showed any complaint or discouragement.

Jeff Larson

Billings

