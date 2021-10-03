Letter to the editor: PA says, 'get the damn shot'

As a traveling physician assistant in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, I am frequently called to treat collapsed lungs in very sick COVID patients. I need to put large tubes through the chest wall to re-expand these collapsed lungs. These patients are usually intubated, critically ill, on the ventilator. I’ve put chest tubes in seven patients over the last four days. All were unvaccinated. A few of them might survive. I have asked survivors why they didn’t get the the vaccine, all were embarrassed and regretful.