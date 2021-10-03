Letter to the editor: PA says, 'get the damn shot'

As a traveling physician assistant in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, I am frequently called to treat collapsed lungs in very sick COVID patients. I need to put large tubes through the chest wall to re-expand these collapsed lungs. These patients are usually intubated, critically ill, on the ventilator. I’ve put chest tubes in seven patients over the last four days. All were unvaccinated. A few of them might survive. I have asked survivors why they didn’t get the the vaccine, all were embarrassed and regretful.
Please, get the damn shot. Politics are not involved here. Can vaccinated folks get COVID? Yes, but they don’t need to be hospitalized and they don’t die alone, with large plastic tubes in their throat and chest wall. Enough said. As an aside, God bless the nurses, respiratory therapists, and support personnel who bear the brunt of this fight.
Dale Lacher
Billings